Margot Robbie breaks silence over Barbie Oscars snub

Actress Margot Robbie is “not sad” about her lack of Oscar nomination for ‘Barbie’. The 33-year-old actress starred as the iconic Mattel doll alongside Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken in Greta Gerwig’s summer blockbuster.

While her co-star received a nod for Best Supporting Actor and the movie is up for Best Picture at the upcoming Academy Awards, both she and the film’s director missed out on a nomination, reports Female First UK.

But Margot admitted that she feels so “blessed” in the first place, although she believes that moviemaker Greta, 40, should have been nominated.

Speaking as part of a panel at a SAG screening of ‘Barbie’, she said: “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed. Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

As per Female First UK, upon its release in July 2023, ‘Barbie’ pulled in almost $1.5 billion at the box office whilst its competitor ‘Oppenheimer’ – which leads the way with a total of 13 nominations – made just over $950 million.

Margot speculated that the reaction ‘Barbie’ has simply become “bigger” than the industry itself. She said: “I just suspect it’s bigger than us. It’s bigger than this movie, it’s bigger than our industry.”

As well as Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor, ‘Barbie’ is up for Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, costume design, production design, and adapted screenplay whilst ‘I’m Just Ken’ and Billie Eilish track ‘What Was I Made For?’ are up for Best Original Song.

Margot added: “Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod. We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”