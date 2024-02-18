HomeInternationalNews

Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell to be seen together in 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, in the first major deal of the European Film Market in Berlin, reports 'Variety'.

By Agency News Desk
Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell to be seen together in 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'
Margot Robbie | Colin Farrell_ pic courtesy news agency

Sony Pictures has acquired the worldwide rights to ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’, a fantasy romance starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, in the first major deal of the European Film Market in Berlin, reports ‘Variety’.

The film will be directed by South Korean-born American filmmaker Kogonada, who also helmed the TV series ‘Pachinko’ and the sci-fi drama ‘After Yang’. ‘The Menu’ scribe Seth Reiss has penned the script.

‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’, according to ‘Variety’, marks Robbie’s follow-up role to ‘Barbie’, the $1-billion blockbuster that she also produced.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is teased as “an imaginative tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them”. Production starts this spring in California.

“Every once in a great while in this job you read a script so special and original, that you fly to the last page, inspired and uplifted,” Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group, said in a statement quoted by ‘Variety’.

Previous article
Indian founders meet Nvidia CEO as part of Peak XV’s AI focused trip
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US