Mark Hamill does not expect returning to 'Star Wars'

Mark Hamill has no expectations returning to 'Star Wars'. The 71-year-old actor's alter-ego Luke Skywalker died in Rian Johnson's 2017 movie 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

By Agency News Desk

Mark Hamill has no expectations about returning to ‘Star Wars’. Although the 71-year-old actor’s alter-ego Luke Skywalker died in Rian Johnson’s 2017 movie ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, he appeared as a Force ghost in J J Abrams’ 2019 movie ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’.

However, Mark doesn’t expect to appear in any upcoming sequels, reports Female First UK.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I don’t have any expectations of that happening. And, he admitted he was emotional during the scene in ‘The Last Jedi’ where Luke and R2 watched his Jedi temple burn.”

He said: “Well, the whole thing was emotional, because when I read [Episode] VIII, I knew it was over. So I was relishing every moment, but also saying goodbye to all those people that I had associated with over the years. So I still miss them.”

As per Female First UK, Mark’s comments come after Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently revealed that three new movies are in the works.

Meanwhile, Mark previously admitted that he often went months without speaking to Carrie Fisher after “big arguments.”

The actor opened up about his “tumultuous relationship” with his ‘Star Wars’ co-star – who died in 2016 at the age of 60 – revealing they were often loving and supporting but they also had explosive rows which led to long periods of silence between the pair.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
