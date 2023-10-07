Martin Scorsese guesses modern slang in video with daughter Francesca

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese made another appearance on daughter Francesca Scorsese’s TikTok as the 23-year-old quizzed him on modern slang. Martin proved to be pretty savvy, nailing the definitions of “tea,” “ick,” “threw shade” and “hits different,” but there were a few terms he was asked about that he didn’t quite get, reports People magazine.

When asked about the definition of “sneaky link,” the director guessed, “These are personal peccadillos that you may have.” Francesca then explained it was more like a “booty call,” to which he replied, “We never used that term. We never saw specific people in my day.”

As per People magazine, the Oscar-winning director made his in-person debut on his daughter’s TikTok in April 2021, when she quizzed him on his knowledge of “feminine items.”

In the clip called “Having my dad guess feminine items pt. 1,” Francesca goes over a series of photos showing cosmetic products like an eyelash curler and a bobby pin. In the caption for her video, Francesca revealed that her father “actually did much better than I thought!!”

In July, Francesca shared sweet moments as part of a TikTok trend showing off great moments with awesome dads. In his 30-second trailer, she called her dad a “certified silly goose” in the caption as fun moments of the serious filmmaker flashed by.