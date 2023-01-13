scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Matt Reeves says he's meeting James Gunn to ensure BatVerse, DC Universe 'don't crash' together

Matt Reeves confirmed in an interview that he has an upcoming meeting with new DC Studio bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran

By News Bureau

Filmmaker Matt Reeves confirmed in an interview that he has an upcoming meeting with new DC Studio bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran to go over their overhauled DC Universe and his ongoing BatVerse.

He told Collider that the goal is to ensure that both universes “don’t crash into each other” in terms of storytelling. As Reeves put it, “We want to support each other,” reports ‘Variety’.

Reeves’ BatVerse kicked off last year with his Robert Pattinson-starring “The Batman,” which earned critical acclaim and grossed $770 million at the worldwide box office.

The universe will continue with a Colin Farrell-starring Penguin series on HBO Max and a Pattinson-fronted “The Batman” sequel. Other films and series are expected.

Gunn and Safran’s new DC Universe is still being mapped out. The duo are coming up with a 10-year plan for a universe of storytelling that will span film, television and video games.

Gunn and Safran are expected to present their plan to Warner Bros. executives this month. The two have already confirmed that it does not include Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, as Gunn is writing a new Superman movie centered on a younger iteration of the character, nor will it feature Dwayne Johnson’s return as Black Adam. Other details about the new DC Universe are being kept under wraps.

“We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way,” Gunn wrote on Twitter about his DC Universe overhaul. “But we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.”

Speaking to Collider, Reeves said Gunn and Safran “have been great” when it comes to supporting his BatVerse. “We’re actually supposed to meet in the next few weeks because they want to talk to me about the broad plan, and then they want to hear the BatVerse plan,” the director added. “We’re just getting together to talk about all of that.”

“Look, I’m excited to hear what they’re going to do,” Reeves continued.

“The BatVerse thing, as James has said, and as Peter has said, is kind of its own thing they’re letting us do.”

Reeves said he has a dream for how he wants the BatVerse to play out and “that’s part of what I’m going to be talking to them about in a few weeks,” adding, “They’re going to be talking to me about what they’re doing in their 10-year plan or certainly what’s in the near future as well so that we can understand that we’re not – it’s air traffic control – we don’t want to be crashing into each other. We want to support each other. I’m super excited.”

“I’m really excited to hear about what they’re doing and to be working with them. It’s going to be cool.”

Previous article
James Cameron says Leonardo DiCaprio thought 'Titanic' was 'boring'
Next article
Julia Roberts' 'mind blown' after learning she's not a 'Roberts'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

Sports

National shooting trials: Akhil, Esha and Sarabjot emerge as winners

Sports

Prithvi Shaw earns India call-up for New Zealand T20Is; Rahul, Axar unavailable

Sports

Surya, Ishan picked in India's squad for first two Australia Tests; injured Bumrah, Pant miss out

Health & Lifestyle

China may be seeing around 10 mn Covid reinfections on top of 900 mn infections

Health & Lifestyle

Chinese flock to Hong Kong, Macau to get private Covid booster shots

Sports

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on 24×7 external oxygen after contracting Covid

Sports

Hockey World: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

How effective is smog tower as AQI deteriorates in Delhi?

Technology

CCI order strikes a blow to accelerating digital adoption in India: Google

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US