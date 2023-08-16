scorecardresearch
Matthew McConaughey funds emergency aid plane for Maui survivors

Matthew McConaughey announced that he and his family are funding an emergency aid plane to help survivors of the deadly wildfires in Maui.

By Agency News Desk
Matthew McConaughey funds emergency aid plane for Maui survivors
Matthew McConaughey _ pic courtesy twitter

Oscar winning actor Matthew McConaughey announced that he and his family are funding an emergency aid plane to help survivors of the deadly wildfires in Maui. Through an emotional video shared on social media, the ‘Interstellar’ actor and his son Levi McConaughey revealed their partnership with the charity group Baby2Baby, committing to substantial relief efforts in the wake of the catastrophe.

“McConaughey’s are funding an emergency aid plane with Baby2Baby that is filled with hundreds of thousands more emergency supplies that will have an immediate impact on children and families on Maui,” read the caption accompanying their video.

The actor, his wife Camila Alves and their children are working together with the aid organisation Baby2Baby.

“The fires over there have put so many people out of home and have taken so many lives. These people need to stabilise to survive,” McConaughey, 53, said.

The post’s caption added: “Grateful we can help get these critical supplies to children and families who need it.”

Last week, a blaze, fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, swept across the historic town of Lahaina on the island of Maui — the deadliest wildfire in the US in more than a century. The current death toll due to the fire stood at 99 as of Monday.

Earlier, Jason Momoa, known for his role in ‘Aquaman’ and a native of Hawaii, had taken to his social media account to express his emotions at the devastation.

“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who have been impacted by the recent wildfires,” the actor wrote.

He also shared videos and photos of the fire, vividly depicting the destruction the wildfire has brought upon the beautiful island.

Momoa had also warned tourists not to travel to Maui amid the wildfires.

He wrote on Instagram: “Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now.

“Do not travel,” he said. “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply.”

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
