scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch prepares for 5th marriage at 92

Less than a year after divorcing model-actress Jerry Hall, the 92-year-old Australian American media mogul, Rupert Murdoch, is hearing wedding bells again.

By News Bureau

Less than a year after divorcing model-actress Jerry Hall, the 92-year-old Australian American media mogul, Rupert Murdoch, is hearing wedding bells again. He’s engaged to Ann Lesley Smith, a 66-year-old San Francisco police chaplain, reports ‘Variety’.

Quoting gossip columnist Cindy Adams, who broke the story in the ‘New York Post’, ‘Variety’ says Murdoch’s future wife was married to Chester Smith, a country-western singer, as well as a radio and TV executive who died in 2008.

Adams reports that the two bonded over their shared knowledge of the media business as well as the fact that she once owned a vineyard and he still does.

If they tie the knot, according to ‘Variety’, it will be Murdoch’s fifth marriage. Jerry Hall, a model and actress, was married to Murdoch for six years. In addition to Hall, Murdoch was previously married to Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013; Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999; and Patricia Booker, from 1956 to 1967.

Murdoch serves as chairman of Fox Corporation, a publicly traded entity that controls Fox Broadcasting, Fox Sports, Fox Business, and Fox News. As the head of News Corporation, he also owns the ‘New York Post’, in addition to the ‘Wall Street Journal’, ‘The Sun’ and the publishing house Harper Collins.

The news of his marriage comes as Murdoch is facing a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox by Dominion Voting, adds ‘Variety’. The technology company alleges that Fox News anchors made knowingly false claims about Dominion’s influence on the 2020 election, implying that it rigged the race to favour Joe Biden.

Previous article
Ajay Devgn gives 'full autonomy' to actors on sets: Lokesh Mittal
Next article
Sourabh Raaj Jain of 'Uttaran' to make Bollywood debut with sci-fi thriller
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jr Men's Zonal Hockey C'ships: Hockey Haryana win 2nd match; big wins for Odisha, Karnataka

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Lovlina, Sakshi cruise into quarterfinals (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

'XBB' Covid variants unlikely to cause new wave, don't create panic: Experts

Health & Lifestyle

Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan diagnosed with Covid-19, coronary artery disease

Health & Lifestyle

India aims to launch global initiative on digital health: Mandaviya

Sports

Shooting World Cup: Bhopal all set for grand opening ceremony of historic edition in MP

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

News

Keerthy Suresh gifts 10-gram gold coins to all 130 members of ‘Dasara’ unit

Others

Sandesh Deshmukh, a fitness expert, is on a mission to improve people’s overall well-being

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan reports 30 Covid cases, 2 deaths; active caseload 117

News

Diljit Dosanjh, Gurdas Maan come together for reimagined version of 'Challa'

News

When Saanvie Tallwar almost got duped after online purchase

News

Atul Kulkarni on how four generations manage differences under one roof

News

Sourabh Raaj Jain of 'Uttaran' to make Bollywood debut with sci-fi thriller

News

Ajay Devgn gives 'full autonomy' to actors on sets: Lokesh Mittal

News

Kunal Kemmu remembers working with Raju Srivastava in 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'

News

Kamya Panjabi: I am thrilled to essay character of a werewolf for first time

Sports

I suggested Sanjiv Goenka to remove 'ATK' tag from Mohun Bagan: Mamata

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US