scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Mera Bharat Mahan: S S Rajamouli at 28th Critics’ Choice Awards

By News Bureau

S S Rajamouli has made India proud once again after winning the Best Original Song and Best Foreign Language Film at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards. He dedicated the honour to all the women in his life and said ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’ during his acceptance speech.

The Critics’ Choice Award win comes right after creating headlines at the 80th Golden Globes.

His film ‘RRR’ was Best Foreign Language Film and its track ‘Naatu Naatu’ once again clinched the Best Original Song honour.

While accepting the honour, Rajamouli said: “To all the women in my life. My mother Raja Nandini thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and story books and encourage my creativity

“My sister-in-law Srivalli who became like a mother to me always encourages me to be the best version of me.”

He also spoke about his wife Rama, who is a costume designer for Rajamouli’s films.

“My wife Rama she’s costume designer of my films but more than that she’s the designer of my life. If she’s not here I am not here today. To my daughters, their smiles are enough to light my life up.”

Before signing out, he gave a shout out to his motherland.

“And finally to my motherland India, Bharat mera bharat mahaan – Jai hind.”

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Previous article
S S Rajamouli can’t believe it: James Cameron analyses RRR with him
Next article
Tweetbot faces outage again
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Tweetbot faces outage again

News

S S Rajamouli can’t believe it: James Cameron analyses RRR with him

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Best Picture for season’s favourite ‘Everything Everywhere…’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Cate Blanchett bags Best Actress honour for ‘Tar’

News

S S Rajamouli says ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’ on 28th Critics Choice Award stage

News

Critics’ Choice Award: Brendon Fraser named Best Actor for ‘The Whale’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli loses best director award to Daniels of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Bob Odenkirk wins Best Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Better Call Saul’

News

Critics Choice Awards: Zendaya wins Best Actress in a Drama Series

News

Critics Choice Awards: Jeremy Allen White bags Best Actor in Comedy Series

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘Better Call Saul’ takes home third trophy with Best Drama Series win

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: M M Keeravani says ‘uniqueness, freshness’ of ‘Naatu Naatu’ caught attention

News

Critics Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli poses with award

Fashion & Lifestyle

Critics’ Choice Awards: Actors bring their best in fashion on red carpet

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Giancarlo Esposito wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Better Call Saul’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Amanda Seyfried wins Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV movie

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Niecy Nash clinches Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Netflix film ‘Pinocchio’ named Best Animated feature

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US