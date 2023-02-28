scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Michael B.Jordan apologises to mom after starring in an underwear advertisement

Michael B. Jordan, who is awaiting the release of his film 'Creed 3', said "sorry" to his mom after starring in an underwear advertisement

By News Bureau

Michael B. Jordan, who is awaiting the release of his film ‘Creed 3’, said “sorry” to his mom after starring in an underwear advertisement.

The 36-year-old actor starred in Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign – but has confessed to being slightly embarrassed by the eye-catching photos of him in his underwear, reports Female First UK.

Michael told Entertainment Tonight: “I was like, my mama gon’ have to see this. Let me call her and be like, ‘I’m sorry. It’s out here.’ My business is all out in the streets, literally.”

As per Female First UK, Michael is currently promoting ‘Creed 3’, which he stars in and has directed, and the actor feels he’s reached a landmark moment in his career.

He explained: “This was like, a moment, you know? Just to have everything come together at one time, it feels great. And to be able to share that moment with my other actors, who are having a moment of their own as well, it just feels special. It feels like everything is happening at the right time.”

Meanwhile, Michael recently revealed that he plans to be “responsible” with his next romance.

The actor split from Lori Harvey in June, and explained that his next relationship will happen “when it’s supposed to happen.”

He said: “Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible. It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

Michael also claimed that he learned a lot through his split from Lori.

He explained: “I’m a firm believer in what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation – not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that – is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn.”

Previous article
'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth to host 1st live stream event on March 25
Next article
Reinstate Twitter's accessibility team, US Senator tells Elon Musk
This May Also Interest You
News

Why Ashim Ahluwalia was excited about making 'Class' for Indian audience

News

HCA issues statement on why NTR Jr didn't attend ceremony to calm fans down

Technology

Reinstate Twitter's accessibility team, US Senator tells Elon Musk

News

'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth to host 1st live stream event on March 25

News

Rasika Dugal on 'The Broken Table': There's a wide audience for short films

Technology

ISRO test fires cryogenic engine of its moon mission rocket

Technology

Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

Technology

New iPhone SE 4 may feature 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's 5G baseband chip

Technology

Intel launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Centre asks states to spruce up healthcare facilities as temperatures rise

Health & Lifestyle

Your low calorie drinks, food items may up heart attack, stroke risk

Health & Lifestyle

The small town girl behind the scenes of Pfizer's vaccine rollout

News

Niyati Fatnani recounts shooting an intimate scene for 'Dear Ishq'

News

Rani Mukerji compares 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' trailer with 'Black'

Lyrics

Tony Kakkar and Jasmin Bhasin – Shadi Karogi Song Lyrics

Technology

WhatsApp rolling 'Call Link' feature on Windows beta

Technology

Smart collars, GPS trackers for your cat, dog may be spying on you

Technology

Tesla halts rollout of Full Self-Driving beta software amid recall

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US