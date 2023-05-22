scorecardresearch
Michael J. Fox tells Whoopi Goldberg he regrets turning down his 'Ghost' role

Michael J. Fox made an appearance on 'The View' where he came face-to-face with Whoopi Goldberg and told her that he regrets not working with her in 'Ghost'.

Hollywood star Michael J. Fox made an appearance on ‘The View’ where he came face-to-face with Whoopi Goldberg and told her that he regrets not working with her in ‘Ghost’.

During Fox’s appearance on the ABC talk show, the ‘Back to the Future’ alum was asked by Goldberg if he had any regrets about acting roles he had walked away from in the past.

“There was a chance to work with you that I missed,” Fox said. “They talked to me about Ghost early on. I said, ‘It’ll never work.’ I said, ‘Whoopi is great but it’ll never work.'”

Fox continued: “And then it was great, and huge and I’m a f***ing idiot,” reports Deadline.

Goldberg added: “Well, you know what? There’s still time. So, yeah, we’ll find something to do now.”

‘Ghost’ is a 1990 romantic fantasy film directed by Jerry Zucker and written by Bruce Joel Rubin. The movie starred Goldberg, Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze. The story centres around Sam, played by Swayze, who’s ghost returns to save his girlfriend Molly (Moore) from the person who killed him. Goldberg played psychic Oda Mae Brown who facilitates the communication between Sam and Molly.

Goldberg won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in the film. ‘Ghost’ went on to win an Academy Award for Best Screenplay.

