scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Mike Colter says his 'Plane' character is a volatile, unpredictable observer

Mike Colter has said that his character is highly volatile and unpredictable as he keeps the viewers guessing about his next move.

By News Bureau

Actor Mike Colter, who played the role of Louis Gaspare – a former GCP French Foreign Legion passenger being extradited to Canada on charges of homicide in ‘Plane’, has said that his character is highly volatile and unpredictable as he keeps the viewers guessing about his next move.

‘Plane’, which also stars Gerard Butler, tells the story of a pilot (played by Butler) allying with a prisoner (played by Colter) to save his passengers from a hostile territory they landed in for an emergency landing.

Elaborating on the same, Colter said: “Gaspare is an observer. Gaspare will keep you guessing because you’re never sure about his motivations. Will he help Torrance, and if so, why? What is his ultimate plan?”

He further mentioned: “He’ll get involved in a situation only if it’s necessary. Gaspare doesn’t lead the charge, but he’s available if needed. He’s constantly analysing and sizing everyone up. That plays well for me because I, too, enjoy lurking in the background, sizing up a given situation.”

Sharing his experience working with the crew in the film, lead actor Gerard Butler, said: “We had a terrific crew on board, who worked hard to convey both the everyday aspects of preparing for a flight and making the passengers comfortable – and then facing a sudden, terrifying emergency, we made a great team.”

The film will drop on Lionsgate Play in India on April 14.

Previous article
Rapper Badshah's playlist includes 'Ghodey Pe Sawar', 'Maan Meri Jaan'
Next article
Gigi Hadid shares pictures from NMACC event, calls it ‘incredible’
This May Also Interest You
News

Revathy, Sikander Kher, Shantanu Maheshwari to be in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

Sports

Legends League Cricket Masters registers overall reach of 1.48 billion across the world

News

Arjun celebrates 7 years of 'Ki & Ka', posts pic with Kareena

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan flaunt their traditional looks at NMACC event

Fashion & Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid shares pictures from NMACC event, calls it ‘incredible’

News

Rapper Badshah's playlist includes 'Ghodey Pe Sawar', 'Maan Meri Jaan'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt looks effortlessly gorgeous in a silver glittery saree with an off-shoulder blouse at NMACC event

News

Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pose at The Great Indian Musical event ‘ignore’ Karisma Kapoor Netizens feel bad for her

Health & Lifestyle

Akbar Allahabadi used wit & sarcasm to dissect society (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinning in white as they make stylish entry at NMACC event

News

Emily Ratajkowski plans to become a screenwriter and novelist

News

When legends meet: Arijit Singh touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

News

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates daughter Ruby on Transgender Day of Visibility

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone holds Ranveer Singh’s hand with a huge smile at  the NMACC opening; Fans are melting

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her beauty in see through gown arrives with husband Nick Jonas at NMACC event

News

Jane Seymour has devised 'igloo' lighting to look younger

News

Keanu Reeves gifts engraved Rolex watches to 'John Wick' stunt team

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US