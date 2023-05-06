scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir dies following horse riding accident

Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir has died at the age of 23 following a horse riding accident at Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia.

By Agency News Desk
Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir dies following horse riding accident
Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir dies following horse riding accident

Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir has died at the age of 23 following a horse riding accident at Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia.

The fashion model passed away on Thursday, May 4, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Tom Bull, her boyfriend, confirmed her passing on Instagram.

“We loved with a love that was more than love,” he wrote.

Weir, who had a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University, was on life support at Westmead Hospital for several weeks after her accident, according to News.com.au.

The model’s final Instagram post has already been flooded with heartfelt tributes from her friends, family, and colleagues. One friend wrote, “Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel today. I’ll miss everything about you, I love you. I’m so lucky to have known you. Thank you for everything.”

Weir was planning to move to London in the coming years in order to develop her modelling career.

Scoop Management, her agency, has shared several photos of Weir on social media, saying that she will “always be remembered.”

Weir was one of 27 finalists in the Australian Miss Universe competition in 2022, and photographer Chris Dwyer has also taken to social media to pay tribute to her.

He wrote, “You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up the room and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone. Hope wherever you are, you’re being the gremlin we all know and love. Miss you so much already.”

The model started horse-riding at the age of three and she described it as her “passion.” She told the Gold Coast Magazine, “My family aren’t quite sure where this passion came from, but I’ve been horse-riding since I was three years old and can’t imagine my life without it.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dino James to perform death-defying stunts as he joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
Next article
Pete Davidson shows support to striking writers by delivering pizza to them
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'Fearless Virat Kohli persuaded us to let him play with seniors', coach & friends reveal the making of the player

Technology

Paytm boosts merchant payments leadership with 71 lakh devices, GMV grows 34% in April

Technology

Bug exposed private Circle tweets to public, admits Twitter

News

From Indian classicals to hip-hop, Punjabi music Vidyut Jammwal trains on them all!

News

Pete Davidson shows support to striking writers by delivering pizza to them

News

Dino James to perform death-defying stunts as he joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Health & Lifestyle

New robotic surgery training centre at AIIMS to transform healthcare: Experts

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea to lower national crisis level for Covid-19 soon

News

Marvel's 'Blade' starring Mahershala Ali delayed due to writers' strike

Technology

Amazon acquires Snackable AI to boost podcast offerings

Sports

IPL 2023: MI batters face CSK bowlers as high-octane 'Rivalry Week' kick-starts

News

Hansika Motwani wraps up shoot for female-centric film ‘Man’ in Chennai

Technology

Mass layoffs are 'last resort', says Tim Cook

Health & Lifestyle

Brazil urges people to continue Covid-19 vaccination

Sports

Cambodia hosts SEA Games for first time in 64 years

Sports

Alcaraz celebrates his 20th birthday with Madrid Open final ticket

Sports

Ecuador to meet Bolivia, Costa Rica in soccer friendlies

Sports

IOC president Bach starts China trip by watching Beijing 2022 official film

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US