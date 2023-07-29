scorecardresearch
Neelam Gill says she isn't Leonardo DiCaprio 'new flame' amid dating rumours

By Agency News Desk
Indian British fashion model Neelam Gill has set the record straight on dating rumours between her and Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. 

Taking to Instagram Story, the model insisted that she’s not the ‘Titanic’ actor’s “new flame” despite having been spotted on several occasions, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Just to clear up any rumors…I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame’, ” the 28-year-old wrote.

“In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now.”

Neelam and Leo were first linked romantically after they were leaving Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France with several other beauties in May. Fueling the dating speculation, the two stepped out for dinner in London, where they were joined by his mother Irmelin Indenbirken.

On May 30, the British model and the Oscar winner enjoyed a night out along with his mom and friends at the Chiltern Firehouse.

The 48-year-old Hollywood star was caught on camera exiting the venue while sporting his usual look. He wore a black bomber jacket, jeans, sneakers and his signature baseball cap. He also concealed his face with a black mask that covered everything but his eyes in one of the paparazzi snaps.

Neelam, on the other hand, was pictured walking close behind Leo’s mom, who came with her boyfriend.

However, Page Six already reported that Leo and Neelam were not an item and she’s dating one of Leo’s friends who also attended the dinner instead. A source additionally has told Daily Mail that Leo is now “looking for something more mature in the relationship department.”

