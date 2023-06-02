New 'Spider-Man' movie meetings were going on but now on hold due to writers' strike: Tom Holland

Hollywood star Tom Holland has given an update on the development of his fourth ‘Spider-Man’ movie.

At the premiere of his new Apple TV+ show ‘The Crowded Room’ in New York City, Holland said that though he can’t share too much, he has “been having meetings” about the next chapter in the Marvel franchise, reports ‘Variety’.

However, those conversations have been put on hold for now due to the ongoing writers strike.

“I can’t talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers,” Holland told ‘Variety’. “There’s been multiple conversations, but at this point it’s very, very early stages”.

Holland echoed what ‘Spider-Man’ producer Amy Pascal told ‘Variety’ on Wednesday night at the premiere of another movie in the Spidey universe, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course we are,” Pascal said. “We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

Holland stars in the psychological thriller ‘The Crowded Room’ as Danny Sullivan, who gets arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting in 1979.

Through a series of interviews with an interrogator named Rya (Amanda Seyfried), Sullivan slowly reveals his darkest secrets.