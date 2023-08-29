Nia Dacosta: The three leading ladies in ‘The Marvels’ complement each other

The Marvels is all set to shine bright with the power-packed trio of Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel. The epic team-up will stir 3x the action in the Captain Marvel sequel. We last saw the Marvels in their respective films and series where they were introduced as standalone superheroes, and now they are immensely awaited by the audiences to fight as one this November in an intergalactic adventure of intertwined super abilities.

Following the intrigue around the ‘zabardast’ trio, The Marvels creators Mary Livanos and Nia DaCosta describe the sisterly dynamics among the three women superheroes.

Recently, while speaking about The Marvels’ trio, Director Nia DaCosta shed light on the sisterhood saying that “It’s basically like three sisters who’ve been estranged coming back together. The youngest is Kamala and she idolises the eldest sister, Carol Danvers.”

Adding more about Monica Rambeau and Captain Marvel’s dynamics she adds “And then the middle child who’s felt the abandonment of the eldest more deeply, and who knows the eldest better than the youngest. That’s Monica. She’s the tether between the two. And then we have the jaded elder sister who’s like, “I’ve been doing this for years.” You have all of them giving something to the other that they need. They complement each other but they are really like sisters who have to figure out how to love each other, essentially, so that they can save the world.”

Executive Mary Livanos calls Carol the brawler, and Monica the brains, with Kamala essentially the wide-eyed ingénue ‘caught up in Captain Marvel-sized epic adventures, the likes of which she has never seen before.

The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani in pivotal roles. The film also stars Samuel L Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Seo-Jun Park in a Nia DaCosta directorial.

The Marvels will fly higher, further, faster, and together this Diwali. Only In Cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.