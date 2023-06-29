scorecardresearch
Nicki Minaj offers to pay college fees of teen who killed man to protect his mom

Singer Nicki Minaj has praised a teenager as a “true hero” after he shot and killed a man to defend his mother, and has offered to pay his college tuition.

By Agency News Desk
She took to Instagram Story and posted: “That 14-year-old boy that backed dat hammer out when that grown a** man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a MAN; is a true hero. If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help”, and added, “It’s what ANY son should’ve done for their MOTHER. She raised a dope kid & should be so proud.”

“Also, God knew b4 she knew; that she’d be attacked that day & made sure they had protection on DECK,” the Trinidadian-born star added, before concluding her statement, “God is GOOD,” she added.

According to Daily Mail, Carlishia Hood, 35, had been accused of getting her son, 14, to shoot dead Jeremy Brown, 32, on June 18.

Charges against the two were ditched after Cooks County State Attorney Kim Foxx announced her office had backtracked on the charges.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
Entertainment Today

