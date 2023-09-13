Nicki Minaj suffers wardrobe malfunction at MTV VMAs

Rapper Nicki Minaj stunned the audience as she took to the MTV VMAs stage in a pink wedding dress. The bold outfit was a bubble-gum pink, presumably as a nod to her ‘Barbie’ nickname, reports portal. However, it wasn’t smooth-sailing for the beloved rapper as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

The Hip-Hop starlet looked sensational in the lacy, pink lingerie-style frock, which featured a silk corset-style bodice, showing off her incredible curves. The flowing skirt was completely sheer and nipped Nicki in at the waist before jutting out just above her knees in a fishtail-style.