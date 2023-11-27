scorecardresearch
Nicolas Cage aims to cut back on movies to spend quality time with baby girl

Nicolas Cage wants to cut back on movies and spend more time with his young daughter.

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage wants to cut back on movies and spend more time with his young daughter.

The Hollywood star will turn 60 in January and has revealed his goal is to work less so he can spend quality time with his 14-month-old girl August Francesca — whom he has with his 28-year-old wife Riko Shibata, reports Female First UK.

The actor told Entertainment Tonight: “I’d like to read a book a week, I wanna spend more time with my daughter. I’m taking more stock of what’s important.

“Maybe not make quite as many movies”.

As per Female First UK, the ‘Con Air’ star has a handful of movies on the way over the next couple of years.

Nicolas is also dad to son Kal-El, 18, with Alice Kim, 39, and son Weston, 32, with Christina Fulton, 56.

The ‘Renfield’ star and Riko met in 2019, and he proposed over FaceTime, with the pair married in February 2021 in Las Vegas.

The Oscar winner was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, Alice from 2004 to 2016, and Erika Koike – for four days – in 2019.

Following his and Riko’s wedding, Nicolas told Entertainment Tonight he was “really hoping for another child”, adding: “I miss it all. I miss watching a child discover things for the first time”.

“The way the sunlight shines through a leaf. Taking them to have a lobster dinner and have them freak out at the table… I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies. I miss rocking in rocking chairs”, he added.

