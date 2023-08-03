scorecardresearch
Nicolas Cage looks unrecognisable as balding man in upcoming 'Dream Scenario'

Nicolas Cage is seen sporting a bald head and a full grey beard for his latest role in the upcoming film 'Dream Scenario'.

Nicolas Cage is seen sporting a bald head and a full grey beard for his latest role in the upcoming film ‘Dream Scenario’. Recently, A24 and the Toronto International Film Festival shared a first-look image of Cage, 59, in the new film.

The festival announced that ‘Dream Scenario’ will make its world premiere as the opening film for its Platform Program next month.

The film has been described by festival executive Robyn Citizen as a “surrealist satire-comedy” in a TIFF press release, People magazine reported.

In the image, the ‘National Treasure’ star’s ‘Dream Scenario’ character can be seen sporting thin glasses and wearing a large parka with a furry hood over a burnt orange sweater.

The photo shows an SUV in the background with the word ‘Loser’ emblazoned on the side.

A synopsis for ‘Dream Scenario’ describes Cage’s character as a humdrum professor who suddenly becomes the big man on campus after appearing in everyone’s dreams.

“We are thrilled to present this year’s extraordinary films in the Platform programme, and especially delighted to present Kristoffer Borgli’s latest film ‘Dream Scenario’, starring Nicolas Cage, as Platform’s opening film,” Robyn Citizen said in a statement.

She added that the film “has sharp, timely observations about social media culture – especially ‘going viral’ – and its impact on the way that we interact with others in our day-to-day life.”

“Cage delivers some of his finest work,” she added of the Academy Award-winner’s performance in the new film, which will also mark his fifth appearance on the big screen so far this year.

The film is from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli and producer Ari Aster (‘Beau is Afraid’). Julianne Nicholson and Michael Cera co-star with Cage in the film, along with Dylan Baker, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula and Kate Berlant.

Cage’s other starring roles this year were in ‘Renfield’, ‘The Old Way’ and ‘Sympathy for the Devil’. He also made a brief cameo as a version of Superman in the DC superhero movie ‘The Flash’.

The actor and producer is set to co-produce and star in Osgood Perkins’ psychological thriller ‘Longlegs’, which Perkins will direct with Jason Cloth.

His other upcoming film projects include ‘Arcadian’, which is described as a thriller, ‘Lords of War’, ‘The Retirement Plan’, and ‘The Surfer’.

