Nicolas Cage opens up on Superman cameo in 'The Flash'

Nicholas Cage opened up about his cameo in 'The Flash', where he appears as an alternate version of Superman, much to everyones surprise

By Agency News Desk
Nicolas Cage opens up on Superman cameo in 'The Flash'
Nicolas Cage as Superman in The Flash

Actor Nicholas Cage recently opened up about his cameo in ‘The Flash’, where he appears as an alternate version of Superman, much to the surprise of almost everyone. Talking about his cameo, Cage said that while he was happy to do it, he wished it was a longer one.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, speaking to USA Today, Cage said: “Well, I was glad I didn’t blink. For me, it was the feeling of being actualised. Even that look for that particular character, finally seeing it on screen, was satisfying. But as I said, it’s quick.”

The actor was meant to play the Man of Steel in Tim Burton’s cancelled project ‘Superman Lives’ in 1998, following the success of Burton’s Batman movies.

The movie was scrapped and left to rot in development hell for years, before Cage finally, if only briefly ever got his chance to play Superman.

Even though it was a brief appearance, Cage’s Superman cameo is still significant, given that ‘The Flash’ made room for a DC film that was scrapped in the long run. But to this day, many have been wondering what Cage would have done with Superman had his film actually moved forward.

Elaborating on this, he said: “I was supposed to play Clark Kent after that (in Superman Lives), and I was already developing this alien otherness playing this angel.”

“That is a perfect example of the tonality you would’ve gotten for Kal-El and for Clark Kent: Clark would’ve been a little more amusing but Kal-El (had) the sensitivity and the goodness and the vulnerability and all those feelings that were kind of angelic and also terrifying.”

‘The Flash’ was one of DCEU’s biggest box office bombs, and while it was praised for its acting and emotional storyline, it faced particularly ruthless criticism for its CGI.

The cameo of Nick Cage came as a surprise and while fans really appreciated that he got to portray Superman at least once, people criticised the cameo’s aesthetic, with many likening it to an early PS4 video game.

