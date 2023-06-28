scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Nicole Scherzinger engaged to boyfriend Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger has announced her engagement to her rugby player boyfriend Thom Evans.

By Agency News Desk

The popular American dance-pop group Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger has announced her engagement to her rugby player boyfriend Thom Evans.

Scherzinger, (44), took to Instagram to share snaps of the moment her Scottish boyfriend Evans, (38), popped the question during a trip to Vila Nova de Gaia in Portugal.

Nicole aptly captioned her post: “I said yes,” along with a ring emoji.

Evans also posted the same pictures on his Instagram account, captioning them, “My Ever After”.

As per People, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe Afterparty in Beverly Hills in January 2020.

Since then, the couple has shared glimpses of their relationship on social media.

In May, Scherzinger shared photos on Instagram from their trip to Portugal.

Scherzinger and Evans first met in 2019 when the rugby player appeared as a contestant on “X Factor: Celebrity”, where Scherzinger was serving as a judge, as per reports.

Evans previously dated model and actress Kelly Brook, whom he split from in 2013

Scherzinger previously dated Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 to early 2019.

In 2015, she split from Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton after a seven-year on-and-off relationship.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘72 Hoorain’ lands in trouble
Next article
Anti-doping program needed for E-sport athletes, says WADA vice president Yang Yang
This May Also Interest You
News

Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury headline hoichoi’s ‘Nikhoj’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt proceedings of second Test at Lord’s (Ld)

News

Now, son Anoop joins musical power couple Manj Musik & Nindy Kaur

Sports

Vamsi Merla Sports Foundation associates with J&K Tourism & Culture; to promote motorsports in UT

News

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ to release on 29th June 2023

Sports

Ashes 2023: Protesters briefly disrupt play during second Eng vs Aus Test at Lord's

Technology

MG Motor India ends season 4 of Developer Programme, announces winners

Sports

Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon becomes first specialist bowler to play 100 consecutive Test matches

Technology

Man credits Apple Watch fall detection for saving his life

Sports

Anti-doping program needed for E-sport athletes, says WADA vice president Yang Yang

News

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘72 Hoorain’ lands in trouble

Sports

Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Australian international Jason Cummings

Technology

Transgender people at higher risk of suicide: Study

News

Idris Elba refused to play James Bond after being put off by racism

News

Madras HC rejects interim injunction plea against Udhayanidhi Stalin movie ‘Maamannan’

News

Rashmika Mandanna begins shoot for Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2’

News

Raja Kumari visits children in Dharavi, donates new studio equipment

Technology

Zoom launches AI-based 'Intelligent Director'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US