Noel Gallagher gets banned from driving for 6 months

Noel Gallagher, who is best known as the lead singer of the British rock band Oasis, has been banned from driving for six months after it came to light that he never had proper driving lessons.

The ban took place after he did not give information about the driver of his Range Rover.

The now High Flying Birds frontman told Radio 2’s Zoe Ball earlier this year that a driving lesson in the 1990s saw him mobbed by fans.

Talking about his experience of dealing with a mob, he said: ‘I’m in a red Nissan Micra with a massive great big triangle on the top of it with an L, with all these kids coming out, the Daily Mail reported.

Shortly after the first incident, Gallagher’s Range Rover was caught speeding again, this time at 11mph over the speed limit. He was ordered to pay £742, a £536 victim surcharge, and £110 in costs, coming to a total of nearly £2,000.

Gallagher, who lives in an 18th Century Hampshire estate, admitted two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver and the case went ahead in his absence.

In a letter written to court, he wrote: “I did not personally receive the notice or the reminder and neither were brought to my attention by my staff. “I have a team who assist me with my business and personal matters, which includes correspondence to my home address. I acknowledge my responsibility to safeguard against important correspondence not being replied to”.

He added: “Once my management team notified me of receipt of this letter, I identified my willingness to comply. I am content with the court to proceed in my absence. Please note, I am currently working abroad. ‘This is at the height of Oasis mania. I was like, “never, never again am I getting in a car.”

However, the magistrates hit the singer-songwriter with 12 penalty points on September 5, leading to a ban under the totting up procedure.

On January 5 2023, for the offence of failing to identify the driver, a notice of intended prosecution was sent to the registered keeper’s address with regard to a traffic matter, this was a speeding matter.