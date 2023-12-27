Thursday, December 28, 2023
Christopher Nolan: No superhero science-fiction film these days where I don’t see Snyder’s influence

Christopher Nolan said that Zack Snyder’s influence on cinema is so dominant that part of his touch can be felt in any “superhero science-fiction film coming out these days.”

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan said that Zack Snyder’s influence on cinema is so dominant that part of his touch can be felt in any “superhero science-fiction film coming out these days.”

Snyder is currently leading the Netflix charts with his space opera ‘Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire’. In a profile published by The Atlantic, Nolan came out to praise Snyder.

Nolan served as a producer on Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’ (2013), which was based on a story Nolan cracked with his ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy co-writer David S. Goyer. Nolan and Snyder have remained friends ever since.

“There’s no superhero science-fiction film coming out these days where I don’t see some influence of Zack,” Nolan said.

“When you watch a Zack Snyder film, you see and feel his love for the potential of cinema. The potential of it to be fantastical, to be heightened in its reality, but to move you and to excite you.”

Nolan has been quite praiseful of Snyder amid the rollout for ‘Rebel Moon’.

He previously tipped his hat to ‘Watchmen’, Snyder’s divisive 2009 comic book adaptation. Nolan said he’s “always believed ‘Watchmen’ was ahead of its time. The idea of a superhero team, which it so brilliantly subverts, wasn’t yet a thing in movies. It would have been fascinating to see it released post-Avengers.”

Snyder’s career has long been divisive, and that continues with the release of ‘Rebel Moon’.

‘Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire’ is now available to stream on Netflix. The film’s second chapter, ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’, arrives April 19 on Netflix.

