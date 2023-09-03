scorecardresearch
Olivia Rodrigo feels 'stunted' because of her fame

Olivia Rodrigo feels 'stunted' because of her fame
Singer Olivia Rodrigo feels has had huge success in recent years, but she feels that growing up in the public eye has had a detrimental impact on her. “Nobody can be perfect, ever. It’s so funny because I am so straight-laced. But it’s hard. I feel super mature in some ways and super stunted in others because of how I’ve grown up. I have such curiosity to learn and grow and experience things, and how am I ever going to learn if I can’t make a mistake in the privacy of my own life?” she told the Guardian newspaper, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Despite her success, Rodrigo has actually become more uncertain of herself over time.

She said: “I just remember thinking, ‘I’m so precocious, I know what I’m doing, I got all this under control, I’m so mature.’ And the older I get, the more I realise that I know very little.”

Meanwhile, Olivia previously said about being an “oversharer.”

The singer also feels she benefited from making her debut album, ‘Sour’, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked about writing “brutally honest songs,” she explained on Apple Music 1, “I think that was the beauty of making a record in the pandemic a little bit and also I think that’s the fun thing about making your first record is you’re kind of like not caught up in it, being consumed. You’re kind of just writing how you feel and writing to get it out.”

“And I don’t know … I’ve never been worried about writing like vulnerably like that. I’d always been such an oversharer and it’s actually like people around me who are like, ‘OK Olivia, like tone it down, Olivia maybe you shouldn’t say that in public’ or something like that … but yeah I love writing really brutally honest songs.”

