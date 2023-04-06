Olivia Wilde wants ex Jason Sudeikis to pay childcare costs, legal bill

The custody battle between ‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis and his – and Harry Styles’ ex, actress and director Olivia Wilde has turned nasty.

Olivia has filed court papers containing what a source close to actor Jason claims are “unfair and unfounded” accusations, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In her legal statement filed last month in California, she said that he had behaved with “egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct” and paid no child support, claiming she has footed “100 per cent of the costs of the children’s care” while they are with her. She confirmed the pair split “certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, Olivia, 39, also requested he pay her 400,000 Pounds legal bills, because “he is wealthier than I am and has far greater income.”

But a source close to Jason, 47, told Mirror.co.uk: “Olivia and Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout their relationship, including everything related to the children. Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward.”

Olivia’s court papers, obtained by ‘The Blast’, also confirm that she has 8 million in assets, and makes 32,000 Pounds per month, but her monthly outgoings total 85,000 Pounds.

The parents to Otis and Daisy, split after a seven-year engagement in November 2020, shortly before she started dating Harry, star of her film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’.

It is understood that for the first year following Olivia and Jason’s breakup they continued to split the family’s costs, as they had during their relationship.