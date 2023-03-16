scorecardresearch
Ozzy Osbourne is considering making a comeback on the stage

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne is determined to come out of retirement and get back on stage

By News Bureau

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne is determined to come out of retirement and get back on stage – even if that means he has to perform in a wheelchair.

Last month, the rocker was forced to cancel his UK and Europe tour after saying that he is “not physically capable” of performing anymore amid his health woes, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The Black Sabbath legend, 74, recently had extensive spinal surgery following a fall at his home in 2019, which had further aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003.

Announcing the news to fans, Ozzy said at the time that it was “probably one of the hardest things (he’s) ever had to share” and that he “never would have imagined that his touring days would have ended this way.”

Mirror.co.uk further states that the rock legend explained that his body is ‘still physically weak’ and shared his despair at ‘disappointing’ fans. Despite announcing his retirement last month amid his battle with Parkinson’s disease, Ozzy is eager to get back on stage – one way or another.

Ozzy is said to be “so upset and annoyed” at being unable to play live that he is already considering a comeback. “He is refusing to give up on his hope of getting on stage despite his statement last month,” said a source close to the singer.

