Paris Hilton admits to having 'inappropriate' relationship with her teacher

Paris Hilton has come clean about having an inappropriate relationship with her teacher.

By News Bureau

When sharing stories from her rebellious youth, the former star of ‘The Simple Life’ got real about the “terrible secret” she had been keeping, reports showbiz.com.

In her book ‘Paris: The Memoir’, the socialite opened up about being groomed by her eighth grade teacher.

She confessed: “He flattered and teased me and said that all the other girls were talking about me behind my back because they were jealous.” She added: “He made me feel noticed in an important, grown-up way.”

Speaking more of her teacher’s attraction, she recalled: “All the girls in my class were crushing on this handsome young teacher.”

She further described him as having this “very Abercrombie” look.

The 42-year-old went on to add: “Everyone loved him, including the nuns.”

The ‘Cooking with Paris’ star also spilled that it was her teacher who made sure she knew how he felt by first telling her, “I’ve got a crush on you.” He then asked for her number, but cautioned her “not to tell anyone” about it.

About their secret romance, she said: “We talked for hours about how amazingly mature, beautiful, and intelligent I was, how sensual, misunderstood, and special.”

In the memoir, Paris additionally spilled on the one time her teacher came over to her home upon learning that her parents were away.

She recalled: “I saw a late-model SUV idling at the top of the driveway. I climbed into the passenger seat. The teacher pulled me into his arms and kissed me.”

