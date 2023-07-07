scorecardresearch
Paris Hilton gets called out by PETA over getting new dog from breeders instead of adopting one

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) Socialite Paris Hilton was recently called out by PETA for getting a dog from a breeder instead of an animal shelter or adoption centre. 

The outrage was caused when Hilton posted a picture of herself with her new dog on social media.

As reported by TMZ, a representative of the group told them “Paris Hilton has apparently been living under a rock for the past decade, because a day in an animal shelter would have shown her just how many Chihuahuas already need homes, and five minutes on Petfinder would turn up thousands more, including puppies.”

Paris Hilton apparently got her puppy from Foufou’s Teacup Puppies Inc… according to their website, who in turn gets their puppies from breeders which became an issue for PETA.

The PETA representative also said, “PETA knows that retail therapy is what Paris loves best, but we ask her to keep the shopping to baubles and bags and give an animal a chance to be ‘sliving’ by adopting.”

Posting a video of herself with her Chihuahua on Instagram, Hilton captioned: “Absolutely in love with my new puppy! He is so adorable and sweet! So special that he’s related to my angel Harajuku Bitch who passed earlier this year.”

“It’s like having a little piece of her still here with me. What should I name my new baby?”

