Park Na Rae recovering from vocal cord surgery, will resume activities next week

Park Na Rae was not was not able to attend the recording session after undergoing vocal cord polyps surgery.

By Agency News Desk
South Korean comedian Park Na Rae was not was not able to attend the recording session after undergoing vocal cord polyps surgery. However, her agency shared that she is recovering well from the vocal cord surgery and will resume activities next week.

On the February 9 broadcast of MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’, the Rainbow Association members shared that Park Na Rae was not able to attend the recording session after undergoing surgery, reports allkpop.com.

Then, at the end of the broadcast, a preview for next week’s episode showed Park Na Rae in the hospital, still recovering from her surgery. As she was not able to use her voice, she used her iPad to vocalise her commands for her using AI.

On the day of her discharge, she was strongly advised to refrain from hot and spicy foods.

Fans were concerned over the comedian’s health.

In response, Park Na Rae assured via SNS: “I’m doing okay! Just going through a repair stage so I can run like usual. I’m out of the hospital and have evolved into a nightingale.”

Her agency JDB Entertainment also issued a statement of assurance, confirming, “Park Na Rae is recovering well after her vocal cord surgery. Next week, she will be back in the studio recording ‘I Live Alone’.”

