Paul Mescal says Oscar nomination 'absurd', but has provided respite as mum battles cancer

Paul Mescal has said that his Oscar nomination for 'Aftersun' has been an 'absurd' moment in his life

By News Bureau

Actor Paul Mescal has said that his Oscar nomination for ‘Aftersun’ has been an ‘absurd’ moment in his life, but it has provided welcome relief for his family as they go through a difficult time.

In his first interview since being nominated for Best Lead Actor, the Irish star told BBC Radio 4’s Today show that he was still processing the achievement, reports Deadline.

“It’s all a bit overwhelming, especially for my family, because I don’t think anybody or even I was expecting this,” he said.

“I always knew that I was willing to work hard, but when the nominations came out, and the BAFTAs the week before, something felt slightly absurd about it at all.”

He added: “(There is) stuff going on at home that is difficult and this has given my family a very welcome respite. And yeah, we’re gonna have a great time as a family. They’re all coming out to LA.”

Mescal’s sister, Nell Mescal, revealed on the day of his Oscar nomination that their mother was about to undergo treatment for bone marrow cancer.

“My mum got a haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy and then Paul got nominated for an Oscar. Life is so crazy,” she tweeted.

“The universe works in kind of very interesting ways,” Mescal told the BBC.

The 27-year-old joked that, even with recognition from the Academy Awards, he will never escape a sausage advertisement he made in Ireland before his breakthrough role in Normal People.

Data AI firm Tredence announces ESOP buyback worth Rs 240 cr, 270 workers to benefit
Vivek Agnihotri calls Prakash Raj 'urban naxal', 'Andhkar Raj' after he criticises 'The Kashmir Files'
