scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Paul Rudd loves that 'there's nothing extraordinary' about Ant-Man

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd, who is known for his portrayal of Ant-Man, has shared that the thing that he likes the most about his character is that it's just a regular guy with no special powers.

By Agency News Desk
Paul Rudd loves that 'there's nothing extraordinary' about Ant-Man
Paul Rudd loves that 'there's nothing extraordinary' about Ant-Man

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd, who is known for his portrayal of Ant-Man, has shared that the thing that he likes the most about his character is that it’s just a regular guy with no special powers.

Paul has been essaying the character of Ant-Man since 2015, says he feels a special kinship with Scott Lang and Ant-Man.

“One of the things that’s been fun about playing this part is that there’s nothing extraordinary about Scott,” the actor says.

“He doesn’t possess any real super abilities — he’s not a God of Thunder, he’s not big and green and strong, he can’t fly. He’s just an intuitive, smart guy. To play the part of a regular guy who didn’t really want this but is forced to be heroic is fun.”

Recalling the journey of his character, Paul said, “A lot has happened with Scott over the last several years.”

He also added, “This is a guy who was living a normal life until he committed a Robin Hood-type crime — because he is a good guy. He went to jail for a couple years and then was recruited to be a Superhero. He joined the Avengers, went down to the Quantum Realm and when he came back, he saved the Universe.”

Sharing a sneak peek of Ant-Man’s adventures in the upcoming movie, he said, “We start this film after the events of ‘Endgame’ have happened.”

Elaborating further, he added, “I think for the first time in many years, Scott is able to take a breath and sit back and spend some time with his daughter and be present in his own life. But that doesn’t last long.”

Kicking off the Phase-5 of Marvel Cinematic Universe, ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ will drop on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Former AIFF vice-president AR Khaleel passes away
Next article
Cricket Scotland announce men's and women's contracts list for 2023-24
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Cricket Scotland announce men's and women's contracts list for 2023-24

Sports

Former AIFF vice-president AR Khaleel passes away

Technology

Distribution & logistics platform Ripplr raises $40mn to expand footprint

Technology

Declined other job offers and master's programme: Sacked LinkedIn worker

News

Rajamouli wishes all the best to Chatrapathi team

News

Richa Chadha promises to support three budding woman entrepreneurs

Sports

FC Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets to leave club at the end of season

News

Zoya Akhtar: Imperative for co-creators to have shared set of values

News

Priyanka Karunakaran looks to firm up her position with 'Radhan'

News

Isha Talwar glad to work with Homi Adajania after their last collaboration didn't take off

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors give new life to 27-week-old baby born weighing 620 gm

Technology

IBM introduces Quantum-safe tech to safeguard key enterprise, govt data

News

Aishwarya Rajesh starrer ‘Farhana’ to release on May 12

Technology

Over 500mn cyberattacks blocked in India in Q1 2023: Report

Technology

Haryana Police bust cybercrime network in Nuh, unearth Rs 100cr pan-India cyber fraud

Sports

India's opening match in ODI World Cup to be against Australia, clash against Pakistan on October 15: Report

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ postponed to May 26

Sports

Now is the perfect opportunity for us to really focus on the World Cup from a preparation point of view: Temba Bavuma

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US