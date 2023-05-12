scorecardresearch
Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow to appear in Fast X

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Rain Walker to appear in Fast X says, “I am so blessed to be able to honour my father’s legacy.”

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow to appear in Fast X
Meadow Rain Walker, Late Paul Walker's daughter _ pics courtesy instagram

The legendary Fast and Furious series is speeding to its final destination and its concluding movie Fast X is all set to release on May 19 worldwide. The fans are excited to see Vin Diesel, WWE superstar John Cena and Hollywood heartthrob Jason Momoa under one roof, along with some smashing high-octane action scenes.

And now adding to the excitement is Meadow Rain Walker, Late Paul Walker’s daughter, who will be making a special appearance in the tenth instalment of Fast and Furious series.

Penning down an emotional note and sharing the first glimpse of her look in Fast X, Meadow wrote, “A preview of my cameo in Fast X. The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors.”

“Thanks to my dad, I was born into a fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up. Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning. Special shoutout to my dad’s best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn’t have been possible without you. I am so blessed to be able to honour my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much.”

Directed by Louis Leterrier and written by Justin Lin & Dan Mazeau, Fast X will hit the theatres on May 19, 2023, so don’t miss out on this most anticipated movie of the year!

