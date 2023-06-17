scorecardresearch
Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after car crash

Actor-comedian Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving. The L A County District Attorney's Office have formally charged the actor

By Agency News Desk
Pete Davidson

Actor-comedian Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office have formally charged the actor after he allegedly lost control of his Mercedes and crashed into a house while driving through a residential street on the evening of March 4, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Sources told TMZ that Davidson mounted the curb and hit a fire hydrant before crashing into the house, but cops didn’t believe drugs or alcohol played a part in the accident and the former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member, whose girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders was in the car, was not arrested at the scene.

No one was hurt in the accident but the homeowner told TMZ that his 16-year-old daughter was a “bit” traumatised. However, the unnamed man insisted he had no issue with the driver and wasn’t planning to file a lawsuit against Pete.

If found guilty of reckless driving, Pete could face up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The accident occurred shortly after the pair had landed back in Los Angeles following a holiday in Hawaii and Pete didn’t let it ruin his weekend plans as he was still able to attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards the following night, where he presented the Lifetime Achievement to ‘Transformers’ character Optimus Prime.

Davidson has been rumoured to have been dating his ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ co-star Chase for the last few months, having been friends for some time before their relationship turned romantic.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

