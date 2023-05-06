scorecardresearch
Pete Davidson shows support to striking writers by delivering pizza to them

Pete Davidson showed his support to the writers who are protesting amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

By Agency News Desk
Hollywood actor Pete Davidson showed his support to the writers who are protesting amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

The comedian was spotted handing out pizza to the striking writers outside New York City’s Silvercup Studios on Friday, May 5, reports aceshowbiz.com.

For the occasion, ‘The King of Staten Island’ star donned a black hoodie emblazoned with the logo for his new Peacock series ‘Bupkis’.

He flashed smiles while delivering boxes of pizza for the writers on the chilly streets. “No writers, no shows without the writers,” the comedian said in footage that circulated online.

The former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star was also pictured grabbing a sign and picketing. At one point, he gave an enthusiastic thumbs up to the camera.

Pete’s generous move came after it was revealed that his hosting gig on ‘SNL’ was canceled due to the strike. ‘The Suicide Squad’ actor, who left the hit NBC comedy series in 2022, was supposed to make a return as a host in the May 6 episode.

Pete was the latest celebrity who voiced his support to the writers amid their salary dispute. ‘Yellowjackets’ star Sammi Hanratty and ‘Abbott Elementary’ creator and star Quinta Brunson held picket signs as they joined WGA strikes in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers also help pay their crews while their shows, ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ and ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ respectively, are on production hiatus.

Sources claimed that NBC is paying staff members on the shows through the end of next week, while the two late-night talk show hosts will pay for the employees’ salary for the third week.

Staffers were reportedly informed on Wednesday morning, May 3 during production calls, with the hosts taking part personally to discuss the matter with his staff. Healthcare for the shows’ employees reportedly will also be paid through September.

