scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a video about her Valentine's Day plan which "involves Celine Dion", the Canadian singer known for 'My Heart Will Go On' from 'Titanic'.

By News Bureau

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared the trailer release date of her upcoming film, ‘Love Again’. The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video about her Valentine’s Day plan which “involves Celine Dion”, the Canadian singer known for her superhit track ‘My Heart Will Go On’ from the James Cameron directorial ‘Titanic’.

She captioned the video: “YOU, Celine, Sam & I… let’s make a plan for Valentine’s Day. We’re bringing you @loveagainmovie – trailer in ONE WEEK! @samheughan @celinedion.”

With all the visually pleasing looks & moments, ‘Love Again’ is the one film everyone globally is looking forward to.

The film, which also stars Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie, is produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures.

Recently, Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas spoke about their daughter attending a public event for the first time. Speaking on the ‘Today Show’, Nick said: “It was really her first time out in public and we were nervous about it. The whole day I think was such a great setting for the family to be together and for all of us to celebrate. Having my little girl out there was really special.”

Previous article
Work begins to restore Hyderabad's Sardar Mahal
Next article
Sharmila Tagore to make digital debut with 'Gulmohar', set to drop on March 3
This May Also Interest You
News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

Technology

Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh

News

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

News

Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Vaccine War': Science thriller is a new genre, we decided to accept the challenge

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US