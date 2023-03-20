scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra kisses sister-in-law Sophie Turner at Nick Jonas’ concert

Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted with her husband Nick Jonas in the US as she enjoyed a Jonas Brothers concert.

By Pooja Tiwari
Beauty Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted with her husband Nick Jonas in the US as she enjoyed a Jonas Brothers concert.

Several videos are going viral on the Internet in which Priyanka, looking pretty in a white ensemble with a plunging neckline, can be seen singing and grooving to the song.

In the videos, we also spotted Sophie Turner standing near Priyanka, enjoying herself to the fullest. They can be seen grooving to the song Chains, sung by Nick Jonas at a concert. Also, before a concert, Priyanka and Sophie were spotted greeting each other. In one of the videos, they can be seen sharing kisses.

Priyanka Chopra looked elegant as usual, dressed in a white dress and black boots as she wore her straight hair open. Reacting to the clips, a fan commented, “Nick and Priyanka energy.” Another person wrote, “Beautiful Pri!!” “She’s such a cutie!! Love her enthusiasm for hyping her man!” read a comment. “They both look so good,” said another fan. “Beautiful Couple…!!!” wrote an Instagram user.

