Quentin Tarantino’s theatre to reopen with ‘True Romance’ screening after 3 yr renovation

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s Vista Theatre in Los Feliz is opening its doors back up and will celebrate its return with the screening of ‘True Romance’. The filmmaker bought the theater in 2021 and after a “carefully planned 3-year renovation” of the location, Quentinwill be hosting the special screening this November 11.

“The Vista Theater is one of the last remaining single-screen movie theaters that has stood the test of time,” reads the description of the sold-out event that Quentinwill be hosting, reports Deadline.

“Don’t miss history in the making and be the first to step inside for a special 35mm screening of ‘True Romance’.”

The renovation “includes state-of-the-art 35mm and 70mm film projection with powerful new audio, a cool new retro ambiance, and endless eye candy.”

On November 17, a screening of Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving in 35mm will take over and on November 22, Ridley Scott’s Napoleon in 70mm will be screened.

The Vista Theatre reopens on its 100th anniversary, opening its doors back on October 9, 1923, as Lou Bard Playhouse. It was ‘Tips’ starring Baby Peggy, the film that was first screened in the establishment.

‘True Romance’ is a 1993 romantic crime film directed by Tony Scott and written by Tarantino.

The film stars Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Gary Oldman, Brad Pitt and Christopher Walken.

The premise of the movie revolves around a newlywed couple, played by Slater and Arquette, who are running from the Mafia after stealing a shipment of drugs.

