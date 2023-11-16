Rachel Zegler talks about 'The Hunger Games…' role: 'Mercurial and witty'

Actress Rachel Zegler will be seen playing Lucy Gray Baird in ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, says that the words that come into her mind about her character is ‘mercurial’ and ‘witty’.

Zegler said: “The words that come to my mind are ‘mercurial’ and ‘witty’. The way I approached Lucy Gray was that she’s only there for her family, her friends, and herself. That’s why her relationship with Coriolanus is so interesting.”

She added: “We’re led to believe, by the lyrics of her songs, that she’s been wronged by many people, particularly by men. So, she is hesitant to trust, and challenges Snow to rise to her level of intimidation.”

Further adding on, the actor also said: “Lucy Gray starts to see what it’s like to put someone else’s needs before her own, and she’s living with her whole heart. But when she starts to see traits in Coriolanus that she may not find trustworthy, she must put herself first and make impossible decisions.”

The film also stars Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, Josh Anders Rivera and Jason Schwartzman. Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures will release ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ in theaters in India on November 17.