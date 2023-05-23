scorecardresearch
S S Rajamouli mourns Ray Stevenson’s passing

Irish actor Ray Stevenson played the evil British Raj governor of Delhi in 'RRR', but he was a much-loved man on the sets as S S Rajamouli's RRR

By Agency News Desk
Ray Stevenson with S S Rajamouli for RRR _ pics courtesy imdb & twitter

Irish actor Ray Stevenson may have played the evil British Raj governor of Delhi in ‘RRR’, but he was a much-loved man on the sets as S S Rajamouli’s tribute to him on his passing away so clearly indicates. Stevenson passed away on Sunday at the age of 58.

“Shocking,” tweeted the ‘RRR’ maker. “Just can’t believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

He began his career appearing on TV shows in the 1990s and then landed action roles in Hollywood films starting in the 2000s, his best-known one being Volstagg in Marvel’s ‘Thor’ franchise.

His first major film role came in Antoine Fuqua’s 2004 adventure movie ‘King Arthur’, where he played Dagonet, one of the Knights of the Round Table. In the film, his character sacrifices himself in battle to help Arthur (Clive Owen) and his brotherhood of warriors, reports ‘Variety’

In 2008, Stevenson landed a starring role in the Marvel film, ‘Punisher: War Zone’, where he played the titular mercenary, aka Frank Castle, ‘Variety’ adds.

Before his death, Stevenson starred in the upcoming action-adventure limited series, ‘Ahsoka’, a spin-off of ‘The Mandalorian’ from the Star Wars franchise. He played Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who survived Order 66 by fleeing into the Unknown Regions. He is a master to Shin and ally to Thrawn. This was to be his last role.

Pic. Sourceimdb
Img. Sourcessrajamouli
