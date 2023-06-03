scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Rajniesh Duggall talks about his international debut with 'Postcards'

Rajniesh Duggall is back with a new series titled Postcards, which marks his international debut. The film is helmed by Daryani Ahuja.

By Agency News Desk
Rajniesh Duggall talks about his international debut with 'Postcards'
Rajniesh Duggall

Actor Rajniesh Duggall is back with a new series titled Postcards, which marks his international debut. The film is helmed by the makers of ‘Namaste Wahala’ Hamisha Daryani Ahuja. Actors Sola Sobowale, Richard Mofe, Rahama Sadau and Tobi Bakre also play pivotal characters in it.

Rajniesh said: “Postcards is a very special project. It’s all about dealing with different emotions that people go through in their life.

“I play the role of a doctor in an Indian hospital, as the trailer suggests. The Postcards series is a story that everyone can relate to in some way or the other. Set in Cosmopolitan Mumbai and Lagos, it is about a bunch of people whose lives intersect in a series of life-changing events,” he shared.

The series has been shot extensively in Mumbai and Lagos (Nigeria). “Yes, it’s my first English/International series with a mixed crew. I’m really excited for this one as it reaches a very different set of audience. Let’s see how things turn out,” he said sounding hopeful.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Abdu Rozik to join Shiv Thakare in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' adventure
Next article
Odisha train tragedy: Indian sports fraternity expresses grief, offers condolences to victims
This May Also Interest You
News

Goa Environmental Film Festival kicks off with 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Sports

Josh Tongue retained as England name unchanged 16-player squad for first two Ashes Tests

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Teams auction on June 10, players' trade set for July 22

Sports

More games give us a chance to try out plenty of things: Igor Stimac

Sports

'I'm really upset': Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness (ld)

Technology

All new Model 3 cars qualify for $7,500 EV tax credit in US: Tesla

Technology

Now Indian girls aspire to build world-class apps, solve problems

News

Tom Hanks admits he wasn’t a fan of some of his own films

Sports

Odisha train tragedy: Indian sports fraternity expresses grief, offers condolences to victims

News

Abdu Rozik to join Shiv Thakare in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' adventure

Sports

David Warner plans to retire from Test cricket at SCG against Pakistan next year

Technology

Google rolling out new viewer mode in Meet

Sports

Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness

Health & Lifestyle

TN's Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme featured in article on WHO website

News

CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident

News

Amol Parashar talks about his first ever dance performance in 'Nausikhiye'

Sports

Igor Stimac condoles victims of Odisha train accident

Sports

WTC Final: Culture right now in Indian team is really good, feels Ajinkya Rahane

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US