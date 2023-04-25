Rapper Desiigner charged with indecent exposure for reportedly masturbating on flight

Rapper Desiigner was hit with a federal charge for allegedly masturbating on an international flight and claiming he exposed himself because he “didnt have (sex) in like a week.”

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, was charged with one misdemeanour count of indecent exposure over allegations he exposed himself multiple times starting about 60-90 minutes into a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis on April 17, a criminal complaint alleges, reports nypost.com.

After a flight attendant spotted him exposing himself, he quickly covered up only to be caught masturbating about five minutes later by members of the flight crew.

He was again told “no” and covered himself up, the complaint stated.

Even after he was told he was going to be arrested, Selby was seen exposing himself for a third time, the feds said.

Two travel friends agreed to watch him the rest of the flight when he was moved to the back of the plane where he apologised to his security guard and claimed he was “bugging” and “messed up.”

When he got up from his first-class seat to move to the back, “a jar of Vaseline dropped in the aisle,” the complaint stated.

Before he was taken into custody, he also apologized to the flight crew.

When talking to the FBI, he allegedly told an agent he “didn’t get much” in Japan and showed his “magic stick” to one of the flight attendants he found attractive, according to the complaint.

He also said he exposed himself “because I didn’t have anything in like a week,” which the agent understood to mean sex, the complaint stated.

When the agent asked if his actions interfered with the flight attendant’s job, he replied: “I thought I was giving her encouragement, to keep pushing, you know what I mean, to keep striving for it,” the complaint alleged.

He also told the agent he was not under the influence during the flight, the complaint stated.

The rapper, known for his hit ‘Panda’, said on social media Thursday that he was seeking mental health treatment noting he was “ashamed” of his actions on the flight back to the US without elaborating.

“For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” Desiigner wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram Story on Thursday.

“While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home,” he added. “I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me.”

“I will be cancelling all of shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real gu’s, please pray for me. If you’re not feeling like yourself please get help,” he concluded.