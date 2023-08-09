scorecardresearch
Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 yrs in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting of US hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 yrs in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez _ news agency pic

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting of US hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. Lanez, 31, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty in December 2022 of three felonies – assault with a semi-automatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

He was sentenced by a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday afternoon after a marathon sentence hearing that lasted two full days.

The charges stem from an incident in July 2020, where Lanez shot Stallion in the foot during an argument after a pool party hosted by Kylie Jenner, the BBC reported.

On Monday, a written statement from Stallion said she has “not experienced a single day of peace” since the shooting.

During his sentencing, Lanez said he considered Stallion to be his friend but admits “I did wrong that night”.

Prosecutors had initially asked for a 13-year prison sentence but the judge decided on 10.

Lanez’s lawyer had requested either probation or a minimal prison sentence. However, after the sentencing, his lawyer said that his client will appeal the prison sentence.

The 31-year-old rapper has been held in county jail since his conviction in December.


Chandrayaan 3: Vikram can make soft-landing on Moon's surface even with engine failure, says ISRO chief
X introduces Sensitivity Settings, Enhanced Blocklist for advertisers
