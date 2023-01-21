scorecardresearch
Raven-Symone: 'You've all been saying my name wrong for years'

By News Bureau

Actress Raven-Symone, whose full name is Raven-Symone Christina Pearman-Maday, has been active in show business since she was a child but took to social media to reveal that although the second half of her double-barrelled moniker has always been pronounced as Simone, it actually has three syllables.

She wrote in a TikTok video: “It’s “See-mon-ye Like Yay.”‘

In the video, the former ‘Cosby Show star used a TikTok sound that said: “Shut up, it is not!”, while she mouthed “Yes, it is,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Meanwhile, the former ‘View; host played the title role of teenage psychic and wannabe fashion designer Raven Baxter in the hit sitcom ‘That’s So Raven’, which originally ran on Disney Channel from 2003 until 2007, and now that she is five seasons into the ‘Raven’s Home’ reboot, recently reflected on the longevity of the franchise upon its 20th anniversary.

She said: “It’s our 20th anniversary and it’s amazing how long this franchise brand has lasted in the hearts of the community. I’m so happy for it. And the fact that ‘That’s so Raven’ is also a sentence, is crazy to me. Now, where’s my coin? Nah, I’m just playing!”

Last year, Raven’s co-star Anneliese van der Pol, who played Chelsea Daniels on both incarnations of the series, looked back on her time on the show and recalled meeting the former ‘Cosby Show’ actress when they were both teenagers as she remembered their “instant connection” as friends.

She said: “We met when we were 15 years old when we auditioned for something called aAbsolutely Psychic’, which then turned out to be the show ‘That’s So Raven’, and then ‘Raven’s Home’. When we met, it was to do a job, but instantly we connected on a sense of reality.

“Right in the moment, we asked each other honest questions while waiting in that green room in this audition. We talked about real things immediately when we spoke, right when we were only just 15 years old. That’s continued, an honest relationship, a business relationship, but also a friendship relationship which comes first.”

