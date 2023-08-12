scorecardresearch
Rebel Wilson details accident on set, got hit with gun in the face

Rebel Wilson was struck in the face with a gun on the set of her new movie 'Bride Hard'.

Actress Rebel Wilson was struck in the face with a gun on the set of her new movie ‘Bride Hard’. The actress recently opened up she needed stitches after suffering facial injuries during filming of ‘Bride Hard’ – which has been granted permission to continue during Hollywood’s SAG-AFTRA strike because it is an independent production – and now she’s opened up about the stunt which went wrong explaining she was accidentally smacked in the face with a prop weapon, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I was shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia. In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I’d done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just, in the last one, I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun,” she revealed in a post on Instagram.

Rebel went on to say that it was “such a shock” but insisted it was a “complete accident.”

However, she’s pleased to report her stitches have now dissolved and her injuries are healing well. She said: “I just wanted to say thank you for all your well-wishes.”

“I’ve actually been healing quite amazing. The stitches have dissolved out … I hopefully will be totally, totally fine. It was really fun doing an action movie, but it can be dangerous at times. But I’m all good, so thanks, everybody.”

In the action comedy, Rebel plays “bad*** secret agent” Sam who is tasked with “one of her hardest missions yet” – being Maid of Honour at her childhood best friend’s wedding.

Last week, the actress shared a photo of her battered and bruise face on her Instagram Story and wrote, “NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!. 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am (sic).”

‘Bride Hard’ has been granted an Interim Agreement to continue filming during the SAG-AFTRA strike because it is an independent production.

The actors’ organisation – which is striking due to issues including the rise of AI and streaming revenue – explained in a message to members last month: “The Interim Agreement gives many of our journeyman performers and crews the opportunity to pay their rent and feed their families. This approach maintains our strength, solidarity and upper hand with the AMPTP until they yield to the deal we deserve.”

“The Interim Agreement is not a waiver. To be clear, it is a contract that includes all terms and conditions for producers looking to employ our members on their specific independent productions.”

“This Interim Agreement was created for several reasons, all of which are aimed at protecting the interests of our members, helping them successfully navigate the strike and demonstrating to the AMPTP that other producers are eager to work with our members under these terms.”

