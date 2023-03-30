scorecardresearch
Rebel Wilson recalls when she was 'dumped' by a woman 'in the public eye'



By News Bureau
Rebel Wilson recalls when she was 'dumped' by a woman 'in the public eye' pic courtesy twitter
Rebel Wilson recalls when she was 'dumped' by a woman 'in the public eye' pic courtesy twitter

‘Pitch Perfect’ star Rebel Wilson has revealed that she was “dumped” by a woman who is “in the public eye” before embarking on her fairytale relationship with her now-fiancee Ramona Agruma, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The actress, 43, admitted her earlier romance helped her to open her heart up to a same-sex relationship and said it “wasn’t what I was expecting,” adds ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Speaking on the ‘U Up?’ podcast, Rebel said she wouldn’t name the woman she was involved with “out of respect” for their privacy, but described their time together as “very important”.

She recalled: “I met a woman and had, like, feelings for her, which totally came as a blindside. It wasn’t what I was expecting.”

According to ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the mum-of-one admitted she had a “hard” time telling the person she was “attracted to them”.

She explained: “I said the words, ‘I don’t want to offend you, but are you interested in women?’

“I’ve never had a conversation like that (before) because I was dating dudes and never had to talk about sexuality.”

Rebel continued: “She was like, ‘I have feelings for you as well’.” She said their connection “didn’t end up going anywhere really” and revealed she “got dumped”.

The actress, though, credited the experience with opening (her) heart up for a same-sex relationship and said Ramona was “the next woman (she) felt that way about”.

Rebel and Ramona got engaged last month in front of Cinderella’s castle in Disneyland and are reportedly looking at the theme park to provide a fairytale backdrop to their big day.

