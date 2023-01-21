scorecardresearch
Response to coming out as non-binary has been positive for Janelle Monae

By News Bureau

Actress-singer Janelle Monae said that the response to coming out as non-binary has been extremely positive and wants everyone to walk in their own truth. The ‘Knives Out: Glass Onion’ star, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, came out as non-binary last year and has had a great reaction from the general public, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Monae told People: “It’s been great. And I say that because I think that there are a lot more discussions, and that’s so important. I think that all of us want to walk in our truth. We’re just trying to find a name to put with how we feel. And I think that’s always great.

“I try to challenge people to listen. Yeah, you may not necessarily understand. But listening is such a free thing we can do. I think that by listening you can give somebody more compassion, more empathy, and that’s just one more step [to] bridging that gap between us.”

The ‘Yoga’ hitmaker added: “Being non-binary has opened up my mind in terms of the type of art I can make and where I can go, who I can be. I’m all about surprising myself and discovering something new.”

At the Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this month, the star accepted the seventh annual SeeHer Award, for actors who advocate for equality, defy stereotypes and push boundaries.

