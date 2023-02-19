scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Richard Gere is recovering after checking into hospital with pneumonia

Richard Gere is recovering after being sick for weeks. The actor was vacationing with his family in Nuevo Vallarta and caught pneumonia.

By News Bureau
Richard Gere is recovering after checking into hospital with pneumonia
Richard Gere in Arbitrage _ pic courtesy imdb

Hollywood star Richard Gere is recovering in Mexico along with his family after being sick for weeks. The actor was vacationing with his family in Nuevo Vallarta and caught pneumonia. He checked into a hospital and is on the mend, reports Deadline.

Gere was celebrating his wife’s 40th birthday with their young kids when they got sick. His wife Alejandra Silvia shared an update on social media on their health.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally, I feel much better! Thank you for all the love I give it all back to you,” read the Instagram post by Silva that she shared on Thursday.

News portal TMZ, which was the first to report the news, said that the ‘Pretty Woman’ actor had developed a bad cough that he checked into a hospital which later was diagnosed as pneumonia. Gere stayed at the hospital overnight and was discharged the following morning. He was reportedly prescribed antibiotics to help recover.

Pic. Sourceimdb
Previous article
Microsoft puts chat limits with Bing AI as ChatGPT goes haywire
Next article
FBI admits 'malicious cyber incident' on its own network
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd Test, Ind vs Aus: Jadeja kept relying on what he's best at, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia expect Alyssa Healy to be fit for semi-final

Technology

New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers

Technology

'Phishing', 'vishing' attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22

Health & Lifestyle

Health interventions on mobiles lead to better lifestyle, fewer secondary strokes

Technology

Govt yet come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

Health & Lifestyle

CDRI develops DNA gel stain, needed in RTPCR

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 widgets for Messenger, Spotify to Beta Channel Insiders

Health & Lifestyle

HIV(+) spl educator in Kolkata asked to go on leave 5 days after his marriage

Health & Lifestyle

Eye on the future at Lucknow G20 meet: Cataract care via WhatsApp

News

Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

News

Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in 'Chashni'

Sports

IPL: Rohit Sharma gave me sleepless nights as KKR captain, reveals Gambhir

Sports

Ind vs Aus : A special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test match, says Pujara

News

Parking challan for ‘Shehzada’ Kartik: Mumbai police share ‘Punchnama’ style post for him

News

Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey express gratitude as 'Meet' completes 500 episodes

Health & Lifestyle

Serum Institute to set up CoE for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

Technology

ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interview

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team registers 8-0 win over South Africa

News

Abhishek Nigam plays nerdy guy in 'Jab We Matched'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US