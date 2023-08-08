Ridley Scott regrets choosing to helm 'Alien: Covenant' over 'Blade Runner' sequel

Director Ridley Scott is reflecting on his decision to step down from directing the ‘Blade Runner’ sequel due to a scheduling conflict with 2017’s ‘Alien: Covenant’. The director regrets his decision of not directing ‘Blade Runner’, reports Variety. “I shouldn’t have had to make that decision,” Scott said in a recent interview with Empire magazine. “But I had to. I should have done ‘Blade Runner 2’.”

After being attached to the project, Scott announced in 2014 that he would no longer direct the ‘Blade Runner’ sequel, instead choosing to helm the sci-fi horror film ‘Alien: Covenant’, starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup and Danny McBride.

Denis Villeneuve served as director on ‘Blade Runner 2049’, which is a follow-up to the 1982 original directed by Scott – which included Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Jared Leto.

Although Scott didn’t direct the sequel to the original ‘Blade Runner’, the filmmaker worked as an executive producer on the film. He is also returning to the future dystopia in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming limited series ‘Blade Runner 2099’, which he first revealed was in development in 2021.

“I’m one of the producers,” Scott told ‘Esquire’. “It’s all set years on. To me, it circles the idea of Aldous Huxley’s ‘Brave New World’.”

As per Variety, the series was officially ordered by Amazon last September and comes from Alcon Entertainment and Scott Free Productions.

“The original ‘Blade Runner’, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce ‘Blade Runner 2099’ to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios.

“We are honoured to be able to present this continuation of the ‘Blade Runner’ franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, ‘Blade Runner 2099’ will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”

‘Game of Thrones’ alum Jeremy Podeswa is set to direct the pilot of ‘Blade Runner 2099’ with Silka Luisa on board as showrunner and executive producer. While plot details remain under wraps, the limited series will serve as a TV sequel to ‘Blade Runner 2049’.