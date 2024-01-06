Saturday, January 6, 2024
Ridley Scott signs up Zimmer's protege to compose music for 'Gladiator' sequel

Ridley Scott has found the god of music for his upcoming 'Gladiator' sequel, reports 'Variety'.



Harry Gregson-Williams has been hired to compose the score for the hotly anticipated Paramount feature, which is due to be out on November 22, more than 24 years after the Oscar-winning original starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix.

The film, adds ‘Variety’, marks the seventh collaboration between Scott and Gregson-Williams. The composer has penned the scores for ‘The Martian’, ‘Prometheus’, ‘Exodus: Gods and Kings’, ‘Kingdom of Heaven’, ‘The Last Duel’ and ‘House of Gucci’.

Other credits for Gregson-Williams include ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’, ‘The Meg’, ‘Mulan’, ‘The Gilded Age’, ‘The Equalizer’, ‘Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason’, ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ and all three ‘Shrek’ films.

In something of a nice twist, ‘Variety’ notes, Gregson-Williams also spent many years as the protege of Hans Zimmer, who was the composer on the first ‘Gladiator’ (and landed an Oscar nomination for his work).

With a script penned by David Scarpa, the ‘Gladiator’ sequel will focus on Lucius, the nephew of Commodus who is now a grown man. Paul Mescal will play the lead role, heading up a cast that also includes Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger and Pedro Pascal.

