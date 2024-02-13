HomeInternationalNews

Roger Waters demands former Pak PM Imran Khan's release from 'false imprisonment'

Roger Waters has demanded the release of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan from "false imprisonment”.

By Agency News Desk
Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, who is known to be vocal about his political opinions, has demanded the release of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan from “false imprisonment”. Roger took to his Instagram and shared a video which consisted of a picture of Imran from the cricket field during his prime, and Pakistani protesters demanding the release of Imran.

Roger used the song ‘Dreadlock Holiday’ by the British rock band 10cc as the BGM of his Instagram post for Imran.

He wrote in the caption, “A note to the Military Rulers of #Pakistan and their Masters in Washington: My name is Roger Waters. I am an English musician and a passionate supporter of fair play. What you are doing in Pakistan is not Cricket.”

Imran was arrested on May 9, 2023, from inside the High Court in Islamabad by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the charges of corruption. His arrest was deemed illegal by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on May 11, 2023.

Recently, Imran claimed victory in Pakistan’s general elections while still in jail.

Roger added in his note, “Imran Khan @imrankhan.pti must be immediately released from his false imprisonment so that he can lead his party the PTI in a new fair and transparent election so that Pakistan can have a properly elected democratic government that actually represents the will of the people of Pakistan. Not the interests of foreign and domestic oligarchs.”

Roger, who had a public tiff with Pink Floyd lead guitarist David Gilmour, exited Pink Floyd in 1985.

